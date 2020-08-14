Michigan police agencies begin Drive Sober or Get Pull Over campaign for Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police around Michigan are increasing patrols for drunk and impaired drivers beginning Friday through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign targets intoxicated drivers with a zero-tolerance policy for anyone caught drunk or high behind the wheel.

Michigan State Police say 10 people died in crashes statewide over Labor Day weekend in 2019. For all of 2019, there were 9,787 crashes in Michigan blamed on alcohol use, which led to 295 deaths.

“It is never acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you have been drinking. Doing so endangers you, your passengers, and everyone on the road around you,” Michigan State Police said in a statement.

Police remind everyone planning Labor Day weekend parties to plan ahead and have a designated driver or use public transportation if they plan to consume alcohol.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver on the roads should call 911 immediately to report it.

