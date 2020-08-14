Advertisement

Michigan police agencies begin Drive Sober or Get Pull Over campaign for Labor Day

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police around Michigan are increasing patrols for drunk and impaired drivers beginning Friday through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign targets intoxicated drivers with a zero-tolerance policy for anyone caught drunk or high behind the wheel.

Michigan State Police say 10 people died in crashes statewide over Labor Day weekend in 2019. For all of 2019, there were 9,787 crashes in Michigan blamed on alcohol use, which led to 295 deaths.

“It is never acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you have been drinking. Doing so endangers you, your passengers, and everyone on the road around you,” Michigan State Police said in a statement.

Police remind everyone planning Labor Day weekend parties to plan ahead and have a designated driver or use public transportation if they plan to consume alcohol.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver on the roads should call 911 immediately to report it.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Possible police impersonator involved in Lapeer County traffic stop Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The alleged impersonator walked back to his vehicle and drove off northbound on M-24 after the driver said he was calling 911.

Back To School

Whitmer not planning to change guidance for school reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer isn’t planning any changes to the statewide guidance for school administrators.

Local

“Never tell me the odds” Crim runner battles pancreatic cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christine Winter
Mid-Michigan runners and walkers are taking off in the first-ever HAP Virtual Crim. And behind every bib, there is a unique story. Mike Skaggs is a longtime runner who said we must advocate for our own health. And it came after his incredible journey.

Coronavirus

Macomb County singled out as coronavirus hot spot in region

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Macomb County has Michigan’s highest rate of coronavirus transmission, according to state officials.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan giving away 4 million free face masks to residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the MI Mask Aid program on Friday in partnership with Ford Motor Company and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

News

CMU responds to alleged "COVID dorm" party

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

Hawkins is staying positive after MSU’s season was postponed

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
This wasn't the first season Courtney Hawkins envisioned when he became MSU's wide receivers coach, but the Beecher graduate is not harping on that.

Sports

MSU athletic department in “never-say-never mode”

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman says "everything has to be an option" after estimating an $85 million revenue loss without football this fall.

News

CMU responds to alleged ‘COVID dorm’ party

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
It's move-in Day at CMU and there's already a coronavirus controversy: a video claiming to be from inside of a campus dorm for students being isolated for the virus.

Sports

Massey is setting the bar high in his first year at Carman-Ainsworth

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sydney Cariel
DaJuan Massey says changing the culture at Carman-Ainsworth will lead to results on the field.