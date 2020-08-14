Advertisement

Police: 3 arrested while breaking into Beaverton convenience store

Linda Maria-C Garcia, Brandon C. Jacklin and Keenan Bailey Wilhite all are accused of breaking into a Beaverton convenience store.
Linda Maria-C Garcia, Brandon C. Jacklin and Keenan Bailey Wilhite all are accused of breaking into a Beaverton convenience store.(source: Gladwin County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people are facing charges after police say they broke into a convenience store in Beaverton early Monday and attempted to flee through a roof vent when officers arrived.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglar alarm at the B-Town Party Store around 12:55 a.m. and found the front door damaged. Police saw a Chrysler minivan trying to drive away and arrested the driver.

Officers then blocked the exits to the store before two more suspects allegedly trying to escape through the roof vent.

The sheriff’s office arrested three suspects at the scene:

  • 38-year-old Linda Maria-C Garcia of Saginaw is charged with breaking and entering a business, possession of burglary tools and driving on a suspended license.
  • 36-year-old Brandon Jacklin of Saginaw is charged with breaking and entering a business, possession of burglary tools.
  • 24-year-old Bailey Wilhite of Kalamazoo is charged with breaking and entering a business, possession of burglary tools.

All three suspects remained in the Gladwin County Jail on Friday on $100,000 bond while awaiting further court proceedings.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

60-year-old accused of asking Flushing teen girls to put hands in his pocket

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The Genesee County Prosecutor said Anthony Mangiaracina is on probation and should not have been at Riverview Park in Flushing.

Crime

Genesee County police agencies find some of the 27 missing kids in Friday’s sweep

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Teams of officers paired with a social worker worked to track down the 27 kids who have “fallen off the grid.”

Politics

Secretary of State calls for change after 10,000 August primary mail-in ballots were rejected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
More than 8,600 absentee ballots for the August primary were rejected because they were returned to their local clerk late or had a problem with the signature.

Local

Flint pastor one of three Michigan residents appointed to police commission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Jeffrey Hawkins, pastor and president at Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Flint, was appointed to a 2.5-year term on the commission expiring on Dec. 31, 2022.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

High School

MHSAA moves Michigan high school football to spring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced on Friday that the football season has been moved to the spring based on concerns about spreading coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Bay and Saginaw counties see significant coronavirus growth this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Bay and Saginaw counties both saw significant growth in the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases this week.

News

Gov. Whitmer press conference on coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Michigan police agencies begin Drive Sober or Get Pull Over campaign for Labor Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign targets intoxicated drivers with a zero-tolerance policy for anyone caught drunk or high behind the wheel.

Crime

Possible police impersonator involved in Lapeer County traffic stop Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The alleged impersonator walked back to his vehicle and drove off northbound on M-24 after the driver said he was calling 911.