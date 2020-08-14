Police: 3 arrested while breaking into Beaverton convenience store

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people are facing charges after police say they broke into a convenience store in Beaverton early Monday and attempted to flee through a roof vent when officers arrived.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglar alarm at the B-Town Party Store around 12:55 a.m. and found the front door damaged. Police saw a Chrysler minivan trying to drive away and arrested the driver.

Officers then blocked the exits to the store before two more suspects allegedly trying to escape through the roof vent.

The sheriff’s office arrested three suspects at the scene:

38-year-old Linda Maria-C Garcia of Saginaw is charged with breaking and entering a business, possession of burglary tools and driving on a suspended license.

36-year-old Brandon Jacklin of Saginaw is charged with breaking and entering a business, possession of burglary tools.

24-year-old Bailey Wilhite of Kalamazoo is charged with breaking and entering a business, possession of burglary tools.

All three suspects remained in the Gladwin County Jail on Friday on $100,000 bond while awaiting further court proceedings.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.