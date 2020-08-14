Advertisement

Police: Body of a Texas couple’s son found in bucket of tar

Donna Grabowski, 41, (left) and Roland Grabowski, 42, (right) is shown in an undated photo provided by the Collin County, Texas Government. They were jailed on felony charges including evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after Texas sheriff's deputies found their infant son dead in a bucket of tar in Princeton, Texas.
Donna Grabowski, 41, (left) and Roland Grabowski, 42, (right) is shown in an undated photo provided by the Collin County, Texas Government. They were jailed on felony charges including evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after Texas sheriff's deputies found their infant son dead in a bucket of tar in Princeton, Texas.(Collin County Texas Government via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Texas couple have been charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after their infant son was found dead in a bucket of tar.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donna and Roland Grabowski late Saturday in a Dallas suburb. A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says they refused to cooperate with investigators looking into a report of the 1-week-old’s death.

Capt. Nick Bristow says investigators later found the boy’s body in a shed behind the couple’s home northeast of Dallas.

They are being held on bond.

A lawyer for Donna Grabowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Report: Post Office warns 46 states about mail voting delays

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service has warned 46 states and the District of Columbia it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Politics

Secretary of State calls for change after 10,000 August primary mail-in ballots were rejected

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
More than 8,600 absentee ballots for the August primary were rejected because they were returned to their local clerk late or had a problem with the signature.

Local

Flint pastor one of three Michigan residents appointed to police commission

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Jeffrey Hawkins, pastor and president at Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Flint, was appointed to a 2.5-year term on the commission expiring on Dec. 31, 2022.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Breaking News

MHSAA moves Michigan high school football to spring

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced on Friday that the football season has been moved to the spring based on concerns about spreading coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Firefighters battle wildfire in 3 states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Firefighters battle large wildfires California, Oregon, and Colorado.

Coronavirus

Bay and Saginaw counties see significant coronavirus growth this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Bay and Saginaw counties both saw significant growth in the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases this week.

National

What’s next 2020? The answer: Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The candy maker is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.

National

Major US postal workers union endorses Biden for president

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents 300,000 current and retired workers, said Thursday that Trump has long been hostile to the Post Office.

News

Gov. Whitmer press conference on coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago