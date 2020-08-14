Advertisement

Possible police impersonator involved in Lapeer County traffic stop Thursday

Police lights file graphic.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a possible impersonator who allegedly pulled over a man in Lapeer County on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old driver said he was pulled over in the area of M-24 and Dryden Road in Metamora Township around 11:35 p.m.

The alleged police vehicle was a black Dodge Charger with no markings, but a blue and red light bar on the top, a push bumper on the front, protective bars on the back seat windows and antennas on the trunk. The suspected impersonator was described as a white man about 30 years old who was 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, clean shaven and wearing a gun belt and tactical clothing.

The 22-year-old told police that the suspected impersonator approached him after making the traffic stop and asked for the driver’s license, vehicle registration and insurance.

The driver felt the alleged impersonator seemed suspicious, so he declined to provide any of the documents until after he called 911. The alleged impersonator walked back to his vehicle and drove off northbound on M-24 after the driver said he was calling 911.

Anyone with information on the alleged impersonator or anyone who believes they were stopped by him should call the Metamora Township Police Department.

