Advertisement

Secretary of State calls for change after 10,000 August primary mail-in ballots were rejected

Nearly 10,700 absentee ballots were rejected for the August primary in Michigan.
Nearly 10,700 absentee ballots were rejected for the August primary in Michigan.(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 10,700 Michigan voters tried to take part in the August primary election but their ballots were rejected.

Now, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is calling for change to reduce that number.

She provided figures on Friday showing more than 6,400 absentee ballots statewide were rejected because they were returned after the deadline of 8 p.m. Aug. 4. An additional 2,200 absentee ballots were rejected due the lack of a signature or having the wrong signature.

“The data demonstrates that thousands of people who cast otherwise valid votes were not able to participate in last week’s election solely because the Legislature failed to act ahead of the primary,” Benson said. “With turnout and absentee ballot numbers expected to double or even triple in November, we could be looking at tens of thousands of Michigan citizens disenfranchised if the legislature again fails to act.”

She reiterated calls for the Legislature to allow clerks to count ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrive up to two days after the election and allow local clerks to contact voters if the signature on their ballot doesn’t match the one on file.

Benson could not say how many of the late ballots for the August primary arrived within the two-day time frame she is hoping to establish for future elections.

The remainder of rejected ballots were due to the voter moving, dying, canceling their ballot, not returning the ballot, lack of identification and becoming incarcerated.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 11 hours ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

State

Michigan voters receiving postcards encouraging absentee voting in November

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She is spending $1.4 million to mail every registered voter in Michigan a postcard encouraging them to apply for an absentee ballot from their local clerk

Coronavirus

Saginaw County voters to decide millage to battle coronavirus, other diseases

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to place a 0.48-mill request on the Nov. 3 ballot for the Saginaw County Health Department.

Politics

Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT
|
Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Politics

New poll shows Biden with lead over President Trump in Michigan

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A new poll by EPIC-MRA is giving a look at the race for president and the U.S. Senate in Michigan as the November general election gets closer.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Politics

Grand Blanc Township board gets new look after primary voters oust 4 incumbents

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Four incumbents who voted to fire Superintendent Dennis Liimatta lost their bids for re-election in Tuesday’s primary election.

Politics

Millions vote by mail in Michigan’s primary

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
In Tuesday’s primary, nearly 1. 6 million absentee ballot out of close to 2.1 million requested — were cast.