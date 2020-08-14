Staying warm but with a chance for storms into the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We are just one day away from the weekend and our warm stretch of weather is set to continue for the next few days but now we will be adding in some better chances for rain to the mix as well.

As we wrap up the work week, some sunshine is expected to start with a few more clouds later in the day. A few thunderstorms could make their way into Mid-Michigan during the second half of the day, especially south of M-46. Further north, you will likely stay dry but watch for a stray shower or storm during the afternoon. Highs will once again be several degrees above average in the middle 80s.

Into the weekend, we’ll see one more warm day across the area but with the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area mainly late in the day. Some of the storms could be on the strong-side. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for all of Mid-Michigan. Some storms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and large hail. This will all be ahead of a cold front that will bring some cooler weather for the second half of the weekend and into next week. Highs on Saturday are going to be in the middle 80s.

On Sunday, a few showers or storms could be lingering around the area to begin the day but our weather conditions should gradually improve throughout the day with some sunshine to finish out the day. Highs will be a touch cooler in the upper 70s and lower 80s (right where we should be this time of year).

Next week, below average temperatures are expected both Monday and especially on Tuesday with mostly dry conditions. On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky and highs in the middle to upper 70s. On Tuesday, more sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. Slightly warmer weather returns Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system moves into the region.

