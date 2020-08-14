Advertisement

Swartz Creek neighbors team up to make 100th birthday special

A look at the birthday celebration.
A look at the birthday celebration.(WJRT)
By David Jacobs
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors in Swartz Creek teamed up this week to make a 100th birthday a special one for one of their neighbors.

Vivian Cardinal turned 100 on Thursday. She had been looking forward to a big party, but with social-distancing in place because of the coronavirus, those plans were changed, said a parade organizer, Elise Olivo.

Instead, residents in the Nandi Hills neighborhood held a parade, surprising Cardinal who thought she was going outside of her home to view a butterfly bush. In all, about 20 to 25 vehicles decorated for the event took part, Olivo said.

Cardinal received cards and gifts through the vehicle windows, allowing for social-distancing.

Olivo, a neighbor of Cardinal’s for 17 years, said the parade lasted 10 to 15 minutes. Other people stopped by the side of the road to watch and speak at a distance with the birthday celebrant.

Cardinal was uplifted by the event, Olivo said, noting that a separate effort by a family member of Cardinal netted about 100 birthday cards for the occasion. A community police officer also stopped by to send best wishes.

