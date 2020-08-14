Advertisement

What’s next 2020? The answer: Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

It’s sweet and savory
Brach's is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.
Brach's is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.(Source: WPVI, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The folks at Brach’s have come up with something new that may – or may not – tempt your taste buds this Thanksgiving.

The candy maker is coming out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.

“Brach’s Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites,” the Brach’s website says. “From roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.”

The sweet and savory confection will be sold at Walgreens.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Report: Post Office warns 46 states about mail voting delays

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service has warned 46 states and the District of Columbia it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Politics

Secretary of State calls for change after 10,000 August primary mail-in ballots were rejected

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
More than 8,600 absentee ballots for the August primary were rejected because they were returned to their local clerk late or had a problem with the signature.

Local

Flint pastor one of three Michigan residents appointed to police commission

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Jeffrey Hawkins, pastor and president at Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Flint, was appointed to a 2.5-year term on the commission expiring on Dec. 31, 2022.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Breaking News

MHSAA moves Michigan high school football to spring

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced on Friday that the football season has been moved to the spring based on concerns about spreading coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Firefighters battle wildfire in 3 states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Firefighters battle large wildfires California, Oregon, and Colorado.

Coronavirus

Bay and Saginaw counties see significant coronavirus growth this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Bay and Saginaw counties both saw significant growth in the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases this week.

National

Major US postal workers union endorses Biden for president

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents 300,000 current and retired workers, said Thursday that Trump has long been hostile to the Post Office.

News

Gov. Whitmer press conference on coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Police: Body of a Texas couple’s son found in bucket of tar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Capt. Nick Bristow says investigators later found the boy’s body in a shed behind the couple’s home northeast of Dallas.