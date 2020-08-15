Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our weekend has started off with very hot and humid conditions.

Temperatures have moved up into the mid 80s.

As a cold front approaches, we'll see scattered rain and thunderstorms develop and continue into Sunday morning.

Some of the storms may produce brief heavy downpours, small hail and high wind gusts.

Look for warm and humid weather overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

As the front passes through on Sunday, our wind will switch to the northwest, bringing in a little cooler an drier air.

So, any morning rain or thunderstorms will get pushed eastward.

We'll even see some sunshine return during the afternoon hours with temperatures up around 80 degrees.

Early next week will be fantastic with comfortable weather from the mid 70s to around 80 and less "stick" in the air.

Wednesday morning, some rain and thunderstorms are possible, but it won't be an all day event.

Sunshine and pleasant weather returns Thursday.

