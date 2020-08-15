Advertisement

Kevin's Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a warm and dry week, our chances for rain will improve a bit over the weekend.

We'll also notice more "stick" in the air for one more day, before we sweep away both the heat and humidity.

Overnight, we'll see a lot of stars and some clouds from time to time, as temperatures dip into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will start off dry, but could end with a few showers or isolated thunderstorms.

The thermometer will shoot up into the mid 80s, about 5 degrees hotter than normal.

Humid conditions continue into Sunday morning, with a few additional showers or rumbles of thunder.

Any rain will be welcome as we've fallen a little below normal with our recent stretch of dry weather.

By Sunday afternoon, we'll start to see some clearing as a northwest wind begins to usher in drier and cooler air.

Temperatures drop back to around 80 degrees.

Next week will be very pleasant, dry and comfortable with highs in the mid 70s to around 80 through mid-week.

Beginning Wednesday and lasting into Thursday, there's a slight chance of an isolated shower, but most of us will stay dry.

By the end of the week, we’ll return to the low 80s.>

