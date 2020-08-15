Advertisement

MI announces bipartisan agreement on school year

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan schools that deem it safe to provide in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic would have to prioritize the option for K-5 students under legislation to be voted on by the state Senate Saturday.

The bills would also largely base districts’ state funding on last year’s pupil count to account for enrollment uncertainty. They reflect a deal announced Friday by legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The agreement would waive a requirement that schools have 1,098 hours and 180 days of instruction.

Republicans agreed to remove a House-proposed requirement that schools offer in-person learning to K-5 students.

