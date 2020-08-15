Mid-Michigan coaches react to high school football cancellation with dismay, acceptance

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (08/14/2020)-Anger and optimism on high school football squads statewide this evening in the wake of the MHSAA's decision to scrap the fall football season. The move follows a similar blow to college sports. As ABC 12 found, not everyone is on board.

“We were just about to start practice and one of our assistant coaches got a text on his phone.”

Coach Jake Weingartz had to break the news to his 55 state champion Davison Cardinals Friday.

“I had to sit there and tell 55 boys who have done every single thing the government has asked of them… they can’t do the one thing they love,” related Weingartz.

Weingartz tells ABC 12 the announcement left some players in tears. He says they’ve been on the field since June without a single COVID diagnosis.

“Ten days before the first game, they pulled the rug out,” said Weingartz. “Nothing’s changed from today as opposed to a week ago, so, just don’t agree with it.”

The MHSAA’s decision to call it quits came just prior to game one of the fall season, effectively capping the careers of some seniors, who may not see a chance to return to the field.

“From a safety standpoint, it was probably the right thing to do.”

Fenton’s Jeff Setzke got the call from his athletic director. Some of his players already knew from what they’d seen on Twitter and made the decision to savor what might have been one of their final meetings as a squad this season.

“Our kids elected, hey, let’s practice anyway,” explained Setzke. “We took it as an opportunity to hang out with one another, not knowing what next week, the next month may hold.”

Looking for a fresh perspective heading into a first of its kind spring program.

“One young man… put it into perspective for me,” related Setzke. “To some degree, they’re almost glad that they were postponing it to spring, because maybe in the spring, we’re going to have football that looks like football.”

Though his squad might look a little different come March, with Davison’s star quarterback now set for potential early enrollment at Northwestern, Weingartz still has his eyes on the prize and tells Michigan’s high-schoolers to do the same.

“Don’t do anything to jeopardize what you’ve worked for,” pleaded Weingartz. “This is just like facing adversity. This is similar to going in at halftime and being down by two scores, you know? How are you going to respond?”

The MHSAA has yet to announce the details pertaining to high school football’s new spring schedule. Stick with ABC 12 for updates.

