NWS: Waterspouts possible on Lake Huron Sunday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Detroit said that waterspouts are possible on Sunday on central and southern Lake Huron.

The NWS said that the best chance will be Sunday morning.

A waterspout is similar to a tornado but over water and it can either be a fair weather waterspout or tornadic waterspout, according to the NWS. For more information on waterspouts and how they form, click here.

The NWS Detroit office offered some waterspout safety tips:

It said to listen for waterspout information on a NOAA Weather Radio and that a Marine Weather Statement or Special Marine Warning may be issued.

Be on the look out for areas of light winds, convergent boundaries, and flat dark cumulus cloud bases.

If you do see a waterspout, the NWS said to head at a 90 degree-angle away from the apparent motion of the waterspout and try to seek shelter. The NWS advised to never drive through a waterspout as it could cause significant damage to your boat and be dangerous.

The NWS said that boaters should be extra careful if going out on Lake Huron on Sunday.

