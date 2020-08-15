Storm chances return, some could be strong late Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Rain and storm chances return to the forecast this weekend and there is the chance that some could be on the strong-side especially late Saturday into Sunday.

On Saturday, a few showers will make their way through the area to begin the day but most of us will be dry and stay dry throughout much of the day. During the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms will likely develop, especially to the west along the U.S. 127 corridor. Storm chances will be greatest after 3 p.m. today. The Storm Prediction Center does have the entire area in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Saturday. This means that a few storms could produce some gusty winds and/or large hail. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated but make sure you pay attention to the weather and have ways to receive watch and warning information late in the day. As for temperatures, it'll be another warm and somewhat muggy day with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

The storms Saturday into Sunday will develop ahead of a cold front and that front is forecast to move through early Sunday. Rain and storm chances are possible to begin the day on Sunday but our weather should gradually improve after that front moves through. Some clearing is expected by the afternoon. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Into next week, more seasonable temperatures are expected for most days with the chance for a few sprinkles on Monday but a slightly better chance for an isolated storm on Wednesday. Tuesday will be the coolest day with highs in the mid 70s but every other day will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

