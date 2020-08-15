Advertisement

Storm chances return, some could be strong late Saturday

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Rain and storm chances return to the forecast this weekend and there is the chance that some could be on the strong-side especially late Saturday into Sunday.

On Saturday, a few showers will make their way through the area to begin the day but most of us will be dry and stay dry throughout much of the day. During the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms will likely develop, especially to the west along the U.S. 127 corridor. Storm chances will be greatest after 3 p.m. today. The Storm Prediction Center does have the entire area in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Saturday. This means that a few storms could produce some gusty winds and/or large hail. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated but make sure you pay attention to the weather and have ways to receive watch and warning information late in the day. As for temperatures, it'll be another warm and somewhat muggy day with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

The storms Saturday into Sunday will develop ahead of a cold front and that front is forecast to move through early Sunday. Rain and storm chances are possible to begin the day on Sunday but our weather should gradually improve after that front moves through. Some clearing is expected by the afternoon. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Into next week, more seasonable temperatures are expected for most days with the chance for a few sprinkles on Monday but a slightly better chance for an isolated storm on Wednesday. Tuesday will be the coolest day with highs in the mid 70s but every other day will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Storm chances return, some could be strong

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storm chances return, some could be strong

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Hot and humid weather kicks off our weekend.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Hot and humid weather to start the weekend

Forecast

Staying warm but with a chance for storms into the weekend

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
We are just one day away from the weekend and our warm stretch of weather is set to continue for the next few days but now we will be adding in some better chances for rain to the mix as well.

Latest News

Forecast

More heat with the chance for a few storms this afternoon

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
More heat with the chance for a few storms this afternoon.

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Some Rain will Make a Return...

Forecast

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT
Some Rain Makes a Return...

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Warm Weather to End the Week...

Forecast

Another Great Day Thursday

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Another Great Day Thursday

Weather

WJRT - Another Great Day Thursday

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT
Another Great Day Thursday