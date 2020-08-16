Advertisement

Frankenmuth PD: Minor injuries in Sunday plane crash

A wrecked plane sits at the end of the runway at Frankenmuth Airport
A wrecked plane sits at the end of the runway at Frankenmuth Airport(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) (08/16/2020)-Developing news out of Frankenmuth where police were on the scene of a minor plane crash.

ABC 12 was within feet of the wreck, which dug into the ditch at the end of the run-way.

Take a look at the scene outside of Frankenmuth just about an hour and a half ago.

Our news team got off the phone with Police Chief Mower, who told ABC 12 there were two people on board the plane when it crashed on take-off just prior to 3:00 Sunday afternoon, neither of whom were seriously injured.

The pilot, a Clio man in his 50s, is believed to have a potential broken wrist. The passenger, from Birch Run, also in his 50s, is believed to have a problem with his knee.

Police tell ABC 12 the pilot actually dialed 911 when they couldn’t get out of the plane. The Frankenmuth Fire Department had to pull both of them from the cockpit.

A search of the tail number found the plane was registered in Clio and is an Aerotechnic Glider with a single engine, which may be experimental.

What exactly happened remains unclear.

ABC 12 is still in touch with police and will bring you all of that information as it develops.

The FAA will launch an investigation to determine what went wrong.

