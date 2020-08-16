Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front swept through mid-Michigan Sunday morning, sweeping away both extra hot and very humid weather.

Ahead of that front, noisy thunderstorms dropped tropical downpours early Sunday morning, that flooded parts of the Thumb.

Both Kinde and Filion picked up nearly 8″ of rain.

Other parts of Huron county were doused with more than 2″-3″ inches.

Between 1″-2″ fell for portions of Sanilac and Tuscola counties.

Behind the cold front, cooler and less humid conditions made for a more pleasant rest of our Sunday.

A northwest wind will continue to funnel in cooler than normal temperatures for the next few days.

Overnight, look for plenty of stars, with some increase in cloudiness toward daybreak.

Temperatures will settle back into the upper 50s to around 60.

Monday starts off dry.

But, as the day wears on, a few popcorn showers are possible late in the afternoon.

Otherwise, we’ll see a nice mix of sun & clouds with highs near 80.

Tuesday will be a fantastic day.

A high pressure cell settles overhead, bringing lots of sunshine and low humidity.

Afternoon highs will run in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will head back toward 80 degrees by the end of the week.

There is not much agreement on several of our best computer models, so some changes could be in the works.

While I can’t rule out an isolated shower either Thursday or Friday, our best chance of getting wet again will be on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.