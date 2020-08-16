Manhunt for quadruple homicide suspect continues after car found in Bay Co.

BAY CO., Mich. (WJRT) (08/16/2020)-A manhunt is underway tonight across Michigan for a man police say is wanted in connection to a quadruple homicide.

This is Raymond Lee Bailey, from Sumpter Township in Wayne County. Police say he is the prime suspect in an August 15th quadruple homicide in Martinsville. Police believe bailey might be in hiding or en route to the UP.

His car has been found near Bay City.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department was out searching Sunday afternoon but has since discontinued that effort.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

