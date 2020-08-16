Advertisement

Michigan reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

The Florida Health Department has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday. (MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is reporting more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the second time since May.

State health leaders said Saturday there were 1,015 confirmed cases and 18 deaths. They said 14 deaths were found through a Vital Records review.

The new data brought the statewide totals to 92,155 cases and 6,318 deaths.

The state said close to 68,000 people had recovered from the virus, which meant they no longer tested positive for the virus but could still have lingering conditions or symptoms.

Here are the totals for Mid-Michigan counties on Saturday based on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

  • Genesee, 3,016 cases and 273 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.
  • Saginaw, 2,027 cases and 125 deaths, which is no change.
  • Arenac, 40 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Bay, 625 cases and 35 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Clare, 75 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gladwin, 62 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Gratiot, 146 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Huron, 145 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Iosco, 116 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.
  • Isabella, 197 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Lapeer, 411 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Midland, 274 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Ogemaw, 40 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 19 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 50 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Sanilac, 109 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Shiawassee, 329 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Tuscola, 341 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

