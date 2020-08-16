MSP: Michigan woman killed in jet ski crash in Ogemaw County

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) said that a 39-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a jet ski crash Saturday on Clear Lake in Foster Township.

Troopers said that the 39-year-old, who is from Berkley, was driving a jet ski when she lost control of it and collided with a dock around 5 p.m.

State police said life-saving measures were attempted by officers that responded to the scene but she died before being taken to the hospital.

Troopers said a passenger on the jet ski, a 32-year-old woman from California, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

MSP said that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation.

