STARS to bring back most bus routes at the end of the month, masks will be required

Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) announced Saturday that it plans to bring back most fixed route services on August 31.
(WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) announced Saturday that it plans to bring back most fixed route services on August 31 and that riders will be required to wear a mask.

STARS said that Weekday Peak Service Routes will also begin, which service many children’s access to local schools. STARS EXPRESS Dial-A-Ride will be available to only ADA and senior riders and will no longer be available to the general public beginning August 31.

STARS said that masks, using hand sanitizer, and social distancing will be required while riding.

“I have been paying close attention to actual research and data - not just Facebook memes - and I am convinced that transit can be safe to ride,” said STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens. “That is, if STARS takes the proper precautions and everyone riding plays by the rules. STARS has installed hand sanitizer dispensers, is proving masks, has invested and continues to invest tens of thousands of dollars in cleaning technology, services, and supplies, and continues work on barriers inside the bus for passengers and drivers both. We are doing our part to fight the spread of the virus. Now, I’m hoping that STARS riders do their part when we run those buses. Mask up.”

STARS said all passengers three years and older will be required to wear a face covering at all times on STARS vehicles and that it is recommended for infants as well.

The Saginaw company said that because of the nature of COVID-19 and the nature of transit, STARS will not be able to accommodate passengers who are unable to wear masks for medical reasons.

Riders who refuse to wear a mask will be denied service, STARS said.

Capacity will also be limited on buses to make social distancing possible.

If COVID-19 cases continue to spike and create a high risk or if Governor Gretchen Whitmer places Saginaw County back to Phase 3 of the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan, STARS will reduce service again, STARS said.

“Hopefully, the community regains some footing and control,” Steffens said. “If things start to get out of hand, though, we will have to scale back again.”

Steffens also asked riders to thank the bus drivers for working during this difficult time.

“Thank your bus drivers,” Steffens said. “They are on the front line and I don’t think that people realize that. These men and women have been quietly providing access to dialysis, groceries, food delivery, jobs, and other essential needs during this pandemic, proving over 12,000 rides and food deliveries since STARS closed bus routes in March. When drivers ask you to mask up and use a squirt of that hand sanitizer, please remember their sacrifice, and just smile under your mask and do it.”

