Storms move out, sunshine expected during the afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After several inches of rain fell in parts of Mid-Michigan, Sunday morning’s rain and storms will move out by the afternoon as a cold front moves through. By the afternoon, sunshine is expected with nice temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

On Monday, a quick-moving system will dive in from the north and it could spark off a few showers during the afternoon. Highs will once again be in the 70s and lower 80s. A very pleasant day is then forecast for Tuesday as there will be plenty of sunshine with highs a few degrees below normal in the middle 70s. On Wednesday, another system could bring us an isolated shower or two but this chance is rather limited. High temperatures will be a touch warmer in the upper 70s.

Towards the end of the week and into next weekend, considerable model differences will make for a rather tricky forecast. What is up in the air (literally) is where the jet stream will set up as there will be a ridge to our west and trough to our east. Where exactly those set up and how strong they are will play a big factor in what our weather will be like here in Mid-Michigan. This forecast went somewhere in between with slightly warmer than average temperatures Thursday through Saturday with rain chances returning Friday and Saturday. Note, though, that this forecast could change when models come into better agreement.

