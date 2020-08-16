Advertisement

Storms move out, sunshine expected during the afternoon

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After several inches of rain fell in parts of Mid-Michigan, Sunday morning’s rain and storms will move out by the afternoon as a cold front moves through. By the afternoon, sunshine is expected with nice temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

On Monday, a quick-moving system will dive in from the north and it could spark off a few showers during the afternoon. Highs will once again be in the 70s and lower 80s. A very pleasant day is then forecast for Tuesday as there will be plenty of sunshine with highs a few degrees below normal in the middle 70s. On Wednesday, another system could bring us an isolated shower or two but this chance is rather limited. High temperatures will be a touch warmer in the upper 70s.

Towards the end of the week and into next weekend, considerable model differences will make for a rather tricky forecast. What is up in the air (literally) is where the jet stream will set up as there will be a ridge to our west and trough to our east. Where exactly those set up and how strong they are will play a big factor in what our weather will be like here in Mid-Michigan. This forecast went somewhere in between with slightly warmer than average temperatures Thursday through Saturday with rain chances returning Friday and Saturday. Note, though, that this forecast could change when models come into better agreement.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Storms move out, sunshine this afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
Storms move out, sunshine this afternoon

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely into Sunday morning ahead of a cold front.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Scattered rain and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front into Sunday morning.

Weather

NWS: Waterspouts possible on Lake Huron Sunday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Detroit said that waterspouts are possible on Sunday on central and southern Lake Huron.

Latest News

Forecast

Storm chances return, some could be strong late Saturday

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Rain and storm chances return to the forecast this weekend and there is the chance that some could be on the strong-side especially late Saturday into Sunday.

Forecast

Storm chances return, some could be strong

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT
Storm chances return, some could be strong

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Hot and humid weather kicks off our weekend.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
|
Hot and humid weather to start the weekend

Forecast

Staying warm but with a chance for storms into the weekend

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
We are just one day away from the weekend and our warm stretch of weather is set to continue for the next few days but now we will be adding in some better chances for rain to the mix as well.

Forecast

More heat with the chance for a few storms this afternoon

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
More heat with the chance for a few storms this afternoon.