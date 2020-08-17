2 people airlifted after crash with horse-drawn buggy

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people were airlifted to area hospitals with serious injuries after a car crashed into a horse-drawn buggy on Sunday evening.

The buggy and the car both were traveling north on M-65 between Anderson and Old State roads in Iosco County’s Reno Township around 5:55 p.m. when the car crashed into the back of the buggy, according to Michigan State Police.

Five people on the buggy were hospitalized after the crash and two of them were airlifted to trauma centers with serious injuries.

Police closed M-65 in the area for three hours while they investigated the crash. Investigators don’t believe alcohol use was a factor, but they were still working to determine what caused the crash Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.