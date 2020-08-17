Bay County sheriff: Speed and alcohol likely factors in deadly boat crash

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) (08/17/2020) - Dark waters mixed with a driver possibly going too fast and likely under the influence is what Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said may have led to a boat accident that left one person dead.

Police say 25-year-old Gabryella Benavidez of Saginaw died after a 23-foot boat slammed into the Lake State Railroad bridge over the Saginaw River near Tierman Road in Essexville just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Two other Saginaw residents were hospitalized and a fourth person from Saginaw was treated for minor injuries.

”Our marine patrol and everybody that’s out there say at night it’s just different. Some of those buoys aren’t lit. Storms come up. It can be very dangerous,” said Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham

He believes speed and alcohol use may have contributed to the crash.

Benevidez was pronounced dead at the scene, Cunningham said. Another man involved in the crash was in the water for about two hours before rescue crews located him and took him to a hospital in Saginaw, where he was listed in serious but stable condition Monday.

The sheriff said it doesn’t appear any of them were wearing life jackets.

“A good trip can go bad quick if you are not prepared and you don’t know what you’re doing,” Cunningham said.

