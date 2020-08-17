Advertisement

Boat crashes into Saginaw River bridge, throwing 4 passengers into water

(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people are safe and the fate of a fourth remained unconfirmed Monday after a boat crashed into a railroad bridge across the Saginaw River in Bay County late Sunday.

Around 10 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard says it received a call about a boat crashing into the Lake State Railroad bridge near Essexville. Four people were on board the boat and three of them made it out of the water Sunday night.

The fate of a fourth person was not known Monday morning. Authorities have not said how badly the passengers were injured.

