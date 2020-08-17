Advertisement

Federal court upholds Michigan coronavirus testing order for migrant and food processing workers

People getting tested for coronavirus.
People getting tested for coronavirus.(WCAX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan order requiring migrant and food processing workers to receive coronavirus tests before starting their jobs remains in effect two weeks after it was issued.

A judge from the U.S. District Court for the Western Districts of Michigan denied a temporary restraining order that would have prohibited the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services from enforcing the order.

The state order requires migrant housing camp operators to provide a baseline coronavirus test within 48 hours of arrival for all workers age 18 and older. Newly arriving migrants must be housed separately from workers at the camp already for 10 to 14 days.

Migrant camp operators also must test anyone who has coronavirus symptoms.

Food processing facilities with more than 20 employees also must provide a baseline coronavirus test for all workers, test any new employees before they begin work and test anyone who has coronavirus symptoms.

“MDHHS appreciates the judge’s ruling,” said Gordon. “The department’s goal is to save lives during a pandemic that has killed more than 6,300 people in Michigan. At a time when farms, food processing plants and migrant worker camps face 21 outbreaks, the best way to save lives is to support and test these hard-working employees.” 

Migrant camps and food processing businesses have until Aug. 24 to comply with the order, which was issued on Aug. 3.

