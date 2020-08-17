Advertisement

Gladwin man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(WIBW)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gladwin man remained in intensive care Monday after he was involved in a motorcycle crash near a Rochester Hills mobile home park over the weekend.

The 45-year-old was riding with a group of friends on motorcycles from a bar in Warren around 4 a.m. Saturday. As the group approached the entrance to the Rochester Estate Trailer Park on Avon Road, the friends noticed the 45-year-old was no longer with them.

They turned around and found the Gladwin man lying in the roadway and possibly not breathing, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rochester Hills Fire Department provided medical care at the scene before an ambulance rushed the man to Troy Beaumont Hospital’s trauma center with severe injuries. He remained in serious condition on Monday.

The sheriff’s office is investigating how the man fell off his motorcycle, including the possibility that he may be intoxicated.

