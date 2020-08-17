Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to address DNC Monday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.(source: State of Michigan)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (08/16/2020)-Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures – certain to be a hallmark of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. A nearly deserted convention floor in favor of going online to stave off COVID concerns.  

Michigan is in the spotlight heading into Monday. With Governor Gretchen Whitmer slated to appear as one of the first speakers to address a global livestream audience on day one Monday, which has been dubbed “We the People.” The governor is expected, in part, to touch on her response to the pandemic.

Whitmer’s appearance comes days after presumptive nominee Joe Biden ended speculation Michigan’s governor would be his pick for vice president. Instead, naming another candidate on his short list: California Senator Kamala Harris.

Whitmer will be joined on day one of the lineup by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Representative Jim Clyburn, the convention chair, Representative Gwen Moore, Senator Doug Jones, Senator Bernie Sanders and Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In stark contrast to conventions past, Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Center will keep the crowds away and serve only as a hub for DNC support staff. Delegates were told not to travel to Wisconsin in favor of a largely virtual event, put together using recorded video and livestreams from every US state and territory.

With changes still underway less than 24 hours before show time, experts regard it as one for the history books.

Whitmer is slated to speak between 9:00 and 11:00 ET Monday evening. Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to accept his party’s nomination from his home in Delaware on day four.

