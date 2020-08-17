Advertisement

Isolated rain today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front moving through the state today will keep our winds out of the NW, helping to keep temps mild, and bring us the chance for some isolated rain.

Highs today will be near 80 with some sun, some clouds, and scattered showers and storms. NW winds will pick up to around 10mph for the afternoon, then drop back to around 5-10mph out of the NNW overnight.

Tonight skies will clear back out with temps dropping to the mid 50s.

We then stay cooler tomorrow – highs Tuesday will only be in the lower 70s! We’ll have more sunshine tomorrow with a very slim chance of a few rain showers popping up.

Wednesday features another day with sunshine and a few clouds with highs in the mid 70s. We’re back to the 80s to round out the week!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

