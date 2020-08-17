JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Comfortable conditions held across Mid-Michigan Monday as high temperatures stayed in the 70s on north-northwesterly breezes. A few showers did pop up during the afternoon, but most of us stayed dry. With clearing skies expected for the night, temperatures early Tuesday morning will settle into the low, to middle 50s. That is just a little bit below the average.

Tuesday will begin with bright sunshine. Some clouds will again billow up during the afternoon as a north-northwesterly continues to hold. High temperatures will generally be in the middle 70s, but it will be just a little bit cooler in the Thumb. A sprinkle or two may again pop up, but most of us will stay dry. The best chance of sprinkles will be near the Lake Huron shoreline.

Temperatures will remain quite comfortable for the rest of the workweek. Bright sunshine looks to be a good bet for Wednesday, while a few showers may return to the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area Thursday afternoon. Overall, the best chance of rain for the next week will come late Saturday and Sunday. Even with that chance of rain, highs for the weekend will right at “near-normal” levels. - JR