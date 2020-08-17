Advertisement

Members of Michigan’s first nonpartisan redistricting commission selected

The 13 members of Michigan's first Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission have been selected.
By ABC12 News Staff
Aug. 17, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The 13 members of Michigan’s first nonpartisan political redistricting commission have been selected and are preparing to begin their work next year.

The commission will divide the state into districts for Congress, State House and State Senate based on results from the 2020 U.S. Census. Michigan currently has 14 congressmen, 110 state representatives and 38 state senators.

The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is comprised of four members affiliated with the Republican Party, four members affiliated with the Democratic party and five members who aren’t affiliated with either party. The members are:

Republicans

Erin Wagner, Cynthia Orton, Douglas Clark and Rhonda Lange

Democrats

M. Rothorn, Juanita Curry, Dustin Witjes and Brittni Kellom.

Independents

Janice Vallette, James Decker, Richard Weiss, Steven Lett and Anthony Eid.

Michigan voters passed a constitutional amendment in 2018 taking away power of redistricting from the Legislature, which currently is controlled by the Republican Party.

“This is truly a historic day for Michigan, as we are among the first states in the nation to end gerrymandering with an independent citizens commission,” said Assistant Secretary of State Heaster Wheeler.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office mailed 250,000 applications for the Independent Citizens Redistricting Committee in December after a random drawing. All registered voters in Michigan also were invited to apply for one of the 13 positions.

More than 10,000 applications were filed and they were narrowed to 200 semi-finalists before the Legislature removed 20 applications from consideration. Accounting firm Rehman LLC of Lansing then held a random drawing to select the 13 commission members from the pool of 180 semi-finalists.

