Merrill schools prepare for most students to return to classrooms

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Merrill Community Schools in western Saginaw County are getting to resume face-to-face classes next Wednesday.

Most families opted to send children to school, while others will go the virtual route. Either way, the superintendent says the district is ready.

“It’s a roller coaster every single day,” said Gwen Glazier.

Not only is she the superintendent of the Merrill Schools, Glazier is also the elementary principal. Getting the Merrill school district ready for the first day of face-to-face classes on Aug. 26 has been challenging. The western part of the county has had few COVID-19 cases.

“So far our community has stayed at five or below in the townships that are part of our district,” Glazier said.

Parents took a survey choosing between face-to-face, virtual learning or a hybrid option, with 7 out of 10 opting for returning to the classrooms. The other students will go virtual. First thing children will notice are modified bus routes and mandatory face masks when they ride.

“Our buses will be pretty empty. I can tell you I was just talking to our transportation director. On a bus that used to have 30 stops, it has eight,” she said.

Kindergarten through fifth grade students don’t have to wear masks once inside classrooms, but will have to in hallways. They will eventually have sneeze and cough guards. Sixth through 12th grade students will have to wear masks in class.

“All of the teachers and staff will be wearing face masks,” Glazier said.

If coronavirus cases begin to increase in the school district, Glazier said they will be ready to move to all virtual learning.

“The big question right now is those first few days, when kids are in our school, to get all those passwords figured out, get them familiar with the system,” she said.

Glazier said they have plenty of masks and hand sanitizer on hand and now will just wait to see how this all works.

“I hope that as soon we get them in, we can calm their fears and we can started to get them excited about the school,” she said.

