Michigan delegate takes part in ‘virtual’ Democratic National Convention

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Right now, Michigan delegates would normally be flying to Milwaukee to be part of what some consider a giant pep rally for the Democrats.

But, because of COVID-19 politics in 2020 is anything but normal. This is the second election cycle Michigan delegate Frank Burger has taken part in the convention.

“We traveled to Philly for the Democratic National Convention so we were actually face to face,” he said.

But this year is unlike any political event Burger or anyone else for that matter has participated in.

“This year they are calling it the convention across America,” Burger said.

Instead of taking the stage in Milwaukee as originally planned, due to the coronavirus pandemic speakers taking part in this week’s Democratic National Convention will giving their speeches from all over.

“They’ll say we’re going live from Chicago, Illinois for First Lady Michelle Obama. Or I’m assuming Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in Vermont,” he said.

Michigan is a key state in the presidential election and the delegates play an important role at the convention each election.

“We are the representatives who go and represent our local county parties. Our state parties at the national level. We cast the ballot for who the nominee will be for both President and Vice President. And we also have a big role in drafting the party platform,” he said.

Burger said while it will be hard to replicate the in person atmosphere of a convention-- he’ll still be busy tonight participating in the event.

“They are encouraging all of us delegates to use social media platforms, like our Instagram or twitter, our Facebook feeds. Various things that we’re doing, take pictures, showing where you’re watching. For example, I’ll be watching, and take a picture of my TV with my husband as we watch the first night of the convention,” Burger said.

