Michigan Legislature gives schools flexibility in pandemic

Schools don't have to worry about funding cuts due to remote classes
(WILX)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan legislators have given final approval to bills that would provide flexibility for K-12 schools as they prepare to open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the legislation to waive physical attendance and minimum instruction requirements to allow for remote classes.

The legislation would give districts and charter schools the option to choose in-person instruction, online or a hybrid based on consulting with local health departments.

Their student count, the foundation of state funding, would be weighted heavily toward last year’s figure and less so on uncertain enrollment in the new academic year.

