Michigan’s lieutenant governor discusses Whitmer’s Democratic convention speech

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been in the national spotlight throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though she was not picked as Joe Biden’s running mate, she does lead a key state for Democrats ahead of the November election. She’s also one of the featured speakers on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

“This day and having our state and having Governor Gretchen Whitmer be on the stage, sort of speak on this first night of the convention speaks to how important the state of Michigan is to the country -- not just the Democrats, not just the election, but to the nation -- culturally, economically and everything in between,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Whitmer is considered a rising star within the Democratic Party. She was on a short list of vice presidential hopefuls this election season.

Gilchrist said Michigan can expect Whitmer to deliver an address highlighting the issues that she believes are most important to people when it comes to governing and winning the White House.

“Health care and education, and the economy and jobs and infrastructure and Trump’s failure is dangerous and deadly failure on the COVID-19 pandemic has broken all of those systems that we need to build back better,” he said.

In 2016, President Donald Trump won the state of Michigan by just over 10,700 votes. Michigan is still a swing state and the 2020 vote could be close.

Gilchrist is optimistic about delivering a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris victory in the state.

“To win in November, we are going to keep at it, keep engaging, keep communicating,” he said. “We are going to make sure that what we are saying is resonating in the community and that’s what we have been doing this whole time. So I think we are going to be able to deliver Michigan and do it in a way that is a model for the rest of the country.”

