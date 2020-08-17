Advertisement

Michigan’s lieutenant governor discusses Whitmer’s Democratic convention speech

By Dawn Jones
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been in the national spotlight throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though she was not picked as Joe Biden’s running mate, she does lead a key state for Democrats ahead of the November election. She’s also one of the featured speakers on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

“This day and having our state and having Governor Gretchen Whitmer be on the stage, sort of speak on this first night of the convention speaks to how important the state of Michigan is to the country -- not just the Democrats, not just the election, but to the nation -- culturally, economically and everything in between,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Whitmer is considered a rising star within the Democratic Party. She was on a short list of vice presidential hopefuls this election season.

Gilchrist said Michigan can expect Whitmer to deliver an address highlighting the issues that she believes are most important to people when it comes to governing and winning the White House.

“Health care and education, and the economy and jobs and infrastructure and Trump’s failure is dangerous and deadly failure on the COVID-19 pandemic has broken all of those systems that we need to build back better,” he said.

In 2016, President Donald Trump won the state of Michigan by just over 10,700 votes. Michigan is still a swing state and the 2020 vote could be close.

Gilchrist is optimistic about delivering a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris victory in the state.

“To win in November, we are going to keep at it, keep engaging, keep communicating,” he said. “We are going to make sure that what we are saying is resonating in the community and that’s what we have been doing this whole time. So I think we are going to be able to deliver Michigan and do it in a way that is a model for the rest of the country.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Michigan delegate takes part in ‘virtual’ Democratic National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
But, because of COVID-19 politics in 2020 is anything, but normal.

Politics

Secretary of State calls for change after 10,000 August primary mail-in ballots were rejected

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
More than 8,600 absentee ballots for the August primary were rejected because they were returned to their local clerk late or had a problem with the signature.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

State

Michigan voters receiving postcards encouraging absentee voting in November

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She is spending $1.4 million to mail every registered voter in Michigan a postcard encouraging them to apply for an absentee ballot from their local clerk

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saginaw County voters to decide millage to battle coronavirus, other diseases

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to place a 0.48-mill request on the Nov. 3 ballot for the Saginaw County Health Department.

Politics

Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT
|
Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Politics

New poll shows Biden with lead over President Trump in Michigan

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A new poll by EPIC-MRA is giving a look at the race for president and the U.S. Senate in Michigan as the November general election gets closer.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.