More families turning to homeschooling during coronavirus pandemic

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As many districts continue to adapt their back to school plans, some families are turning to homeschooling as an option.

One family says it’s been a saving grace for them for years.

Lyndsey Casaceli has been homeschooling her two kids for the past few years. She said they find a new way to make their at-home learning experience work for them every day in ways traditional schools can’t.

“We’re all able to learn together, so that’s been helpful,” she said. “It hasn’t been easy. We have bad days like everyone.”

Casaceli said the flexibility for her young kids has been the key of making their education plan work.

“We make sure they’re covering everything they need to be covering, but we get to choose how it’s presented. And then also flexibility in that they kind of get to lead the way too,” she said.

As for resources, Casaceli said it can be as simple as Google.

“There is a ton of free educational material on the internet,” she said. “You can homeschool your child for free, you just need the internet and a printer if you want to print it off.”

Her biggest piece of advice for parents who plan to transition into homeschooling this year is just be easy on yourself and remember parents have always been their teacher.

“You birthed them and have taught them everything,” Casaceli said. “There are days when I feel like it’s more of a struggle to teach my 2-year-old how to drink out of a straw than my older kids math.”

More resources and helpful guides can be found on the Mid-Michigan Moms website.

