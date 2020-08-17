New group tackles litter in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/17/2020) - A man on Flint’s east side is fed up seeing his neighborhood littered with trash.

That’s why he’s taking action and calling on others to join alongside him.

Block by block, Frank Duverney combs through the streets, bucket in hand, to find litter. It’s been a part of his daily routine for three years collecting gallons of all kinds of trash.

Duverney says he had the urge to start picking up litter when he started seeing what he describes as adult trash such as liquor bottles and vape pens.

“Any other type of adult litter things that would influence kids that kids shouldn’t always see,” said Duverney.

Not only did he want kids to not see it but for himself as well. He’s been sober for four years.

“I feel like it would give me a chance to maybe relapse and start drinking by constantly seeing those types of things around,” said Duverney.

That’s why he created Flint Michigan Litter Killers in August. A group to inspire people to follow in his footsteps to clean up their community

“I think it’ll bring more pride to the community when you know you don’t have to look around and see trash all the time, maybe bring up property value and maybe driving down the road will inspire people to want to invest in a home around here opposed to not because of litter and trash,” said Duverney.

He is also giving back on top of cleaning the streets. Any returnable bottles he finds he will donate to a woman who collects cans living in his neighborhood.

Duverney is hoping people will want to bring Flint Michigan Litter Killers into their neighborhoods. You can find their Facebook group here.

