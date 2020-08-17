Advertisement

New group tackles litter in Flint

Flint Michigan Litter Killers
Frank Duverney picks up trash.
Frank Duverney picks up trash.(Matt Witkos)
By Regan Blissett
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/17/2020) - A man on Flint’s east side is fed up seeing his neighborhood littered with trash.

That’s why he’s taking action and calling on others to join alongside him.

Block by block, Frank Duverney combs through the streets, bucket in hand, to find litter. It’s been a part of his daily routine for three years collecting gallons of all kinds of trash.

Duverney says he had the urge to start picking up litter when he started seeing what he describes as adult trash such as liquor bottles and vape pens.

“Any other type of adult litter things that would influence kids that kids shouldn’t always see,” said Duverney.

Not only did he want kids to not see it but for himself as well. He’s been sober for four years.

“I feel like it would give me a chance to maybe relapse and start drinking by constantly seeing those types of things around,” said Duverney.

That’s why he created Flint Michigan Litter Killers in August. A group to inspire people to follow in his footsteps to clean up their community

“I think it’ll bring more pride to the community when you know you don’t have to look around and see trash all the time, maybe bring up property value and maybe driving down the road will inspire people to want to invest in a home around here opposed to not because of litter and trash,” said Duverney.

He is also giving back on top of cleaning the streets. Any returnable bottles he finds he will donate to a woman who collects cans living in his neighborhood.

Duverney is hoping people will want to bring Flint Michigan Litter Killers into their neighborhoods. You can find their Facebook group here.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases increase by smallest amount so far in August

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 465 newly confirmed cases of the illness and only one death on Monday.

State

Members of Michigan’s first nonpartisan redistricting commission selected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The commission will divide the state into districts for Congress, State House and State Senate based on results from the 2020 U.S. Census.

News

Gladwin man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Gladwin man remained in intensive care Monday after he was involved in a motorcycle crash near a Rochester Hills mobile home park over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Whitmer order requires COVID-19 testing in prison, jails

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The order issued Saturday also requires jails to adopt testing protocols comparable to those at the Michigan Department of Corrections before they can transfer prisoners to state facilities.

Latest News

State

Priest, another man presumed dead in Detroit River

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Authorities are searching for a priest and another man who are presumed dead after a boat capsized in the Detroit River.

Coronavirus

Federal court upholds Michigan coronavirus testing order for migrant and food processing workers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Michigan order requiring migrant and food processing workers to receive coronavirus tests before starting their jobs remains in effect two weeks after it was issued.

News

2 people airlifted after crash with horse-drawn buggy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Five people on the buggy were hospitalized after the crash and two of them were airlifted to trauma centers with serious injuries.

News

Boat crashes into Saginaw River bridge, throwing 4 passengers into water

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Around 10 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard says it received a call about a boat crashing into the Lake State Railroad bridge near Essexville.

National

UPDATE: More than $750k raised for Hinnant family

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.

Home

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to address Democratic National Convention on Monday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Michigan is in the spotlight heading into Monday. With Governor Gretchen Whitmer slated to appear as one of the first speakers to address a global livestream audience on day one.