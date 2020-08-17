New Michigan coronavirus cases increase by smallest amount so far in August

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan saw the smallest increase in newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday a day after the state tested the fewest people in a month.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 465 newly confirmed cases of the illness and only one death on Monday. The state now has confirmed a total of 93,185 cases of coronavirus and 6,325 deaths attributed to the illness.

Fewer than 20,000 coronavirus tests were completed in Michigan on Sunday for the first time since July 13. The percentage of positive tests remained steady at 3.53%.

State health officials reported 67,778 confirmed coronavirus patients have recovered in Michigan as of Saturday. The state considers a patient recovered if they survive 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms, so everyone listed as recovered Saturday reported symptoms starting before July 15.

Michigan has just over 19,000 active cases of coronavirus statewide.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 655 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus illnesses on Friday. Of those, 87 were on ventilators and 171 were being treated in an intensive care unit.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 3,038 cases and 272 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases.

Saginaw, 2,064 cases, 125 deaths and 1,171 patients recovered, which is an increase of 37 cases and two recoveries.

Arenac, 42 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 635 cases, 35 deaths and 428 patients recovered, which is an increase of 17 cases and 27 recoveries.

Clare, 79 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of five cases

Gladwin, 64 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 148 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 152 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Iosco, 116 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 199 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Lapeer, 425 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Midland, 278 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Ogemaw, 41 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 20 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 51 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 113 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Shiawassee, 329 cases, 27 deaths and 266 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases.

Tuscola, 345 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

