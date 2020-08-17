Advertisement

Priest, another man presumed dead in Detroit River

(WCAX)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a priest and another man who are presumed dead after a boat capsized in the Detroit River.

Police say the incident occurred Sunday near Grosse Ile, a suburban island between Michigan and Ontario, Canada. Many people were aboard the boat.

The missing men are the Rev. Stephen Rooney and Robert Chiles. The 66-year-old Rooney was a native of Ireland. He was pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton, his latest assignment during more than 30 years as a priest.

Police believe the boat might have hit a wake in the river before it capsized.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Whitmer order requires COVID-19 testing in prison, jails

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
The order issued Saturday also requires jails to adopt testing protocols comparable to those at the Michigan Department of Corrections before they can transfer prisoners to state facilities.

Coronavirus

Federal court upholds Michigan coronavirus testing order for migrant and food processing workers

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Michigan order requiring migrant and food processing workers to receive coronavirus tests before starting their jobs remains in effect two weeks after it was issued.

News

2 people airlifted after crash with horse-drawn buggy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Five people on the buggy were hospitalized after the crash and two of them were airlifted to trauma centers with serious injuries.

News

Boat crashes into Saginaw River bridge, throwing 4 passengers into water

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Around 10 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard says it received a call about a boat crashing into the Lake State Railroad bridge near Essexville.

Latest News

National

UPDATE: More than $750k raised for Hinnant family

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.

Home

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to address Democratic National Convention on Monday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Michigan is in the spotlight heading into Monday. With Governor Gretchen Whitmer slated to appear as one of the first speakers to address a global livestream audience on day one.

News

Suspect in quadruple homicide turned himself in to Bay County authorities

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
A manhunt underway tonight across Michigan for a man police say is wanted in connection to a quadruple homicide.

Home

Frankenmuth police: Minor injuries in Sunday plane crash

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Developing news out of Frankenmuth where police were on the scene of a minor plane crash. ABC 12 was within feet of the wreck, which dug into the ditch at the end of the run-way.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan is reporting more than one-thousand new coronavirus cases for the second time since May.

Home

MI house to take up school compromise following senate approval

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
The Michigan Senate voted overwhelmingly to green light plans to put Michigan’s students back to work Saturday.