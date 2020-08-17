Priest, another man presumed dead in Detroit River
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GROSSE ILE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a priest and another man who are presumed dead after a boat capsized in the Detroit River.
Police say the incident occurred Sunday near Grosse Ile, a suburban island between Michigan and Ontario, Canada. Many people were aboard the boat.
The missing men are the Rev. Stephen Rooney and Robert Chiles. The 66-year-old Rooney was a native of Ireland. He was pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton, his latest assignment during more than 30 years as a priest.
Police believe the boat might have hit a wake in the river before it capsized.
