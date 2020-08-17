Veteran Crim runners reflect on training in a pandemic

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Despite the pandemic, runners and walkers are lining up this week for the first-ever Virtual Hap Crim.

Many went through the summer training program, which began virtually while people had to stay home.

And veteran Crim racers said the exercise came at a crucial time.

Suzanne Hutto of Fenton is a training group leader. She said it was an adjustment for the entire team.

“Obviously most of us were locked up for quite a while before we started our training. And a lot of our teammates said this is just lifesaving to us.”

Jeremy Goodman of Swartz Creek is also a training group leader.

“Especially in the early days of the summer, we couldn’t gather in groups. We would just communicate and said, ‘alright this Tuesday we’re going to run three miles, and then everyone will hold themselves accountable.‘”

As state guidelines changed, group training with social distancing began.

“It was just such a good experience to get out, fresh air, you know. Being with people. We did keep our distance. But just talking, it made us all feel better. Physically and emotionally,” said Hutto.

Goodman’s remarkable before and after photos from years ago show the power of becoming and staying healthy. As the owner of JGood Fitness, LLC. he said movement is medicine, making the training program especially important.

“You know, a lot of things may be shut down but running is not. And it doesn’t take much. You could just, you know, throw in some shoes and head right outside your door. And you don’t have to go far. You know you could just go around the corner or right up the block. "

Ahead of the virtual races, runners were already looking ahead to 2021, more training, and connecting with lifelong Crim friends.

“We can’t wait till next year, in hopes that everything will go back to normal and we’re able to get back to that again,” said Hutto.

