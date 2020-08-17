Advertisement

West Branch community makes and donates thousands of masks for students, teachers

The West Branch community has come together to make and donate thousands of masks for students and teachers as they head back to school.
West Branch mask donation drive for school district.
West Branch mask donation drive for school district.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - The West Branch community has come together to make and donate thousands of masks for students and teachers as they head back to school.

The mask donation drive in the small, close-knit community has been spearheaded by Charlotte Lucas, a parent in the school district.

“So I will admit, the actual drive was not my idea that was from Superintendent Phil Mikulski,” Lucas said. “He came up with that idea after I said, ‘let me know how I can help? I think we need to get the community involved in this'.”

Lucas has a second grader in the school district and she put the call out on Facebook for people to donate the masks and she said that the community rallied.

Posted by West Branch-Rose City Area Schools on Monday, August 3, 2020

“I know that the masks are a bit controversial as well but it like, that hasn’t been an issue we know that this is what the kids need, what the school needs, and so people are just coming together and making it happen,” she said.

Lucas said one of the driving forces behind doing this was to make sure that neither the parents nor the school district has to come up with all of these masks.

Lucas said that they have already received more than 3,000 masks, which was their initial goal.

She said that a lot of this is because of a local knitting club, which is made up of mostly retired teachers and school employees. The group calls themselves the “Detention Quilters” and they’ve had needles in hand to answer the call.

“They got the materials themselves and they just kind of banded together and said ‘we want to help with this, we can make this happen for you',” she said.

And as the school year draws near, Lucas will continue to accept donations and said she’s grateful for all of the support.

“I just also want to thank everybody who has helped support this cause and support our school district,” she said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off masks at each school in a drop off box in their main office. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

Donations can also be dropped off at Compassionate Veterinarian Care in West Branch. All checks should be made out to West Branch-Rose City Area Schools.

