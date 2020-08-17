Advertisement

Whitmer order requires COVID-19 testing in prison, jails

Gov. Whitmer held a press conference on the state's continued response to COVID-19 Tuesday.
Gov. Whitmer held a press conference on the state's continued response to COVID-19 Tuesday.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order requiring jails and prisons to test inmates for COVID-19 when they enter, transfer from or are released from their facilities.

The order issued Saturday also requires jails to adopt testing protocols comparable to those at the Michigan Department of Corrections before they can transfer prisoners to state facilities.

Whitmer said that “by reducing the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails, we protect corrections officers and their families, incarcerated people, and the whole community.”

Jails that have already resumed transfers to state facilities under a prior executive order have until Sept. 8 to comply.

