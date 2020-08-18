Advertisement

17-year-old killed in rural Midland County crash

A 17-year-old from Breckenridge died in a crash in a rural area of Midland County on Saturday.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A rollover crash in a rural area of Midland County claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl from Breckenridge on Saturday morning.

The teen was driving a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix west on Gordonville Road near 10 1/2 Mile Road in Lee Township around 10:35 a.m. when she went off the right shoulder, struck a ditch and overturned several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says she was not wearing a seat belt, but there is no evidence she was intoxicated with drugs or alcohol. Police are still investigating what caused her to drive off the roadway.

