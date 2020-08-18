17-year-old killed in rural Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A rollover crash in a rural area of Midland County claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl from Breckenridge on Saturday morning.

The teen was driving a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix west on Gordonville Road near 10 1/2 Mile Road in Lee Township around 10:35 a.m. when she went off the right shoulder, struck a ditch and overturned several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says she was not wearing a seat belt, but there is no evidence she was intoxicated with drugs or alcohol. Police are still investigating what caused her to drive off the roadway.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.