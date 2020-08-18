Advertisement

Absentee voters have other options to send in their mail-in ballots than the U.S. Postal Service

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/17/2020) - Here in Michigan -- Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been working to give voters as much prior knowledge as possible -- so everyone’s vote can be efficiently and accurately counted.

One way you can shorten the process -- skipping the mail entirely.

Post office snafus are creating mistrust and confusion months before the race for president is decided.

“I’m 74 years old, so, this is the first time I would be concerned. I’m going to try my best to vote. If I have to go in person, I’ll vote,” said Burton resident Ronald Raulston.

“I am concerned that it won’t get there in time. I’m actually signed up to vote by mail, but, I’m going to change my mind, i think, and just go and do it in person to make sure it gets there,” commented Norene Leatzow, a Flint resident.

But, not everyone is going to feel comfortable going to their local polling place.

With delays expected to run up to two weeks or more, especially close to election day, communities brace themselves for a record number of ballots.

I talked to Grand Blanc City Clerk Cathy Lane for her take on this.

“Just this past week, we had 70 ballots come in, and that’s a week after the (August) election. So, the best thing is to be ready, fill out your application, get your ballot, vote and use the tan mailbox in our parking lot for both your application and you ballot, so you know we have it and it will be counted,” said Grand Blanc Township City Clerk Cathy Lane.

Grand Blanc Township has several other ways to deposit your ballot.

You can walk it in to the clerk's office, use their mail slot or even their drive up window.

However, each community will be different, so check to make sure what's available and when.

“There are no ballots ready for the November election. Those still have to be printed after this August’s election is certified by the board of canvassers,” added Lane.

Call your city clerk if you have any questions and be sure to follow the directions on the ballot completely and sign your name on the back of the envelope to make sure your vote is counted.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voters have alternatives to mailing in their ballot

Updated: 51 minutes ago
With likely mail-in ballot delays, voters might need to turn to other options

News

FCCA starts off the school year with some face to face learning

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Goff
FCCA starts off their balanced school year with both virtual and face-to-face learning.

Politics

Michigan’s lieutenant governor discusses Whitmer’s Democratic convention speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dawn Jones
Gilchrist said Michigan can expect Whitmer to deliver an address highlighting the issues that she believes are most important to people when it comes to governing and winning the White House.

News

Michigan lieutenant governor shares thoughts on Whitmer's convention speech

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Back To School

More families turning to homeschooling during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
As many districts continue to adapt their back to school plans, some families are turning to homeschooling as an option.

Local

Families turning to homeschooling during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Michigan Legislature gives schools flexibility in pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the legislation to waive physical attendance and minimum instruction requirements to allow for remote classes.

Local

Merrill schools prepare for most students to return to classrooms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Terry Camp
Merrill Community Schools prepare for students to return to classrooms on August 26th.

News

Bay County sheriff: Speed and alcohol likely factors in deadly boat crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Two others also from Saginaw, were hospitalized.

News

Flint Michigan Litter Killers

Updated: 4 hours ago
New group tackles litter in Flint.