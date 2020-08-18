Absentee voters have other options to send in their mail-in ballots than the U.S. Postal Service

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/17/2020) - Here in Michigan -- Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been working to give voters as much prior knowledge as possible -- so everyone’s vote can be efficiently and accurately counted.

One way you can shorten the process -- skipping the mail entirely.

Post office snafus are creating mistrust and confusion months before the race for president is decided.

“I’m 74 years old, so, this is the first time I would be concerned. I’m going to try my best to vote. If I have to go in person, I’ll vote,” said Burton resident Ronald Raulston.

“I am concerned that it won’t get there in time. I’m actually signed up to vote by mail, but, I’m going to change my mind, i think, and just go and do it in person to make sure it gets there,” commented Norene Leatzow, a Flint resident.

But, not everyone is going to feel comfortable going to their local polling place.

With delays expected to run up to two weeks or more, especially close to election day, communities brace themselves for a record number of ballots.

I talked to Grand Blanc City Clerk Cathy Lane for her take on this.

“Just this past week, we had 70 ballots come in, and that’s a week after the (August) election. So, the best thing is to be ready, fill out your application, get your ballot, vote and use the tan mailbox in our parking lot for both your application and you ballot, so you know we have it and it will be counted,” said Grand Blanc Township City Clerk Cathy Lane.

Grand Blanc Township has several other ways to deposit your ballot.

You can walk it in to the clerk's office, use their mail slot or even their drive up window.

However, each community will be different, so check to make sure what's available and when.

“There are no ballots ready for the November election. Those still have to be printed after this August’s election is certified by the board of canvassers,” added Lane.

Call your city clerk if you have any questions and be sure to follow the directions on the ballot completely and sign your name on the back of the envelope to make sure your vote is counted.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.