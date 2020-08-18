Advertisement

Beaverton Schools will open face-to-face, poor internet will challenge virtual student

The rural community needs better internet service, but a plan is in place for remote learners.
Classes resume August 31st, with most students opting for face-to-face learning.
Classes resume August 31st, with most students opting for face-to-face learning.
By Terry Camp
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - As many of us already know, opening a school district during a pandemic is challenging.

That’s certainly the case in Beaverton, where some folks are still recovering from major flooding.

On top of that, there’s also poor internet connectivity in that part of Gladwin County.

But despite all those challenges, the school will open later this month.

“There is a lot more to think about in preparing for this school year than any other school year, as a principal, teacher, and now superintendent,” says Joe Passalacqua.

It’s still technically Passalacqua’s first year as Beaverton Schools superintendent. The district’s return to learn plan will include face to face instruction beginning on August 31st. He estimates a quarter of the district’s 1,000 students opted for distance learning, but he says the rural community, even the school buildings can have internet connection trouble.

“There are times we barely can connect on a video conference,” he says.

Internet upgrades are being made, and those virtual students will be getting a little help.

“We would supply a Chromebook to assist the families to help them connect,” Passalacqua says.

And WiFi hotspots in the Beaverton area are being set up, like the parking lot of Fruchey’s Family Market on M-30, for families who do not have a strong internet connection at home.

“That parking lot will be a hotspot so that students and families can pull into, to gain internet access to do their homework,” he says.

The district has also purchased four Clorox electrostatic sprayers to keep their buildings clean.

“You can immediately enter the room, even though you are using those types of chemicals, they get an electric charge, they bond, and then disinfect, and you can clean up 180,000 square feet in an hour,” he says.

He’s hoping the district’s buildings will stay open for the entire calendar year.

“We are going to go until the Governor tells us we have to go distance learning and we pray that she feels strong enough to keep us in four, we’d prefer to get moved into Phase 5,” Passalacqua says.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

