FCCA starts off the school year with some face to face learning

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/17/2020) - While many districts are adopting remote-only starts to the new school year--some have put a hybrid plan into place and are welcoming kids back into the classroom.

One of them -- is Flint’s new Cultural Center Academy.

There are many challenges both students and educators face as they venture into unknown territory while trying to keep a resemblance of a normal school environment.

“You’ll notice we have lots of safety protocols in place that are lined up with the CDC and the Genesee County Health Department guidance for a safe return to school plan,” said Eric Lieske, Flint Cultural Center Academy Principal and CEO.

In just their second year, the Flint Cultural Center Academy welcomed back 450 students.

But, more than half are starting the new year, learning virtually.

For the rest, a lot has changed.

“Probably the biggest challenge is a mask, you know, having a face covering on all day. I know, certainly our hearts go out to those health care professionals and front-line workers that are used to doing that. This is new to us,” added Lieske.

Hallways look like highways, complete with directional arrows and center lines to help promote social distancing.

Hand sanitizing stations are everywhere, from classrooms and throughout the corridors.

They even put up plastic barriers as part of new safety protocols in the main office.

To help with their studies, each student received a welcome bin.

Educators I talked to shared how the kids are adjusting to this new normal.

“Our first and main goal is that when the kids walk in the door, we want them to feel safe, secure and loved. And, even though we’re not hugging and touching, we’re dancing, we’re cheering, we’re making sure that they know we’re happy to have them back,” said Gabrielle Homes-Scott, a FCCA Social Worker.

“Wearing a mask makes it difficult to teach my students what I’m trying to teach them. So, we have clear masks, I have a face shield so that they can see my face,” added Laura Vargo, a FCCA Speech & Language Pathologist.

Lieske said while they’ve had some technical issues, the first day has gone smoothly, even after adding 50 6th grade students, as they’ve been able to spread out more due to the newer design of the building.

