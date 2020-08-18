Advertisement

Flint, business group settle lawsuit over boy’s handcuffing

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - The city of Flint and a business group have agreed to pay $40,000 to settle a lawsuit over the handcuffing of a 7-year-old boy at an after-school program.

The Flint boy, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, had kicked a cart and was running on bleachers when police were called. His hands were cuffed behind his back and remained that way for more than an hour because the officer didn’t have a key.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, which sued on behalf of the boy and his mother, said Tuesday that going forward, physical restraints will be used only as a last resort and that Flint police officers will be encouraged to not get involved in school disciplinary issues.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Residents treated for smoke inhalation after early morning fire at Country Club Apartments

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Multiple residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, but no serious injuries were reported.

National

Trump administration dramatically increases hunting, fishing opportunities on federal land

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt called it the largest expansion of hunting and fishing by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Coronavirus

More stringent gathering limits in place near Michigan State University this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The order was crafted to cut down on large house parties common around MSU, which can allow coronavirus to spread more easily, she said.

News

17-year-old killed in rural Midland County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The teen went off the right shoulder, struck a ditch and overturned several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest News

News

Absentee voters have other options to send in their mail-in ballots than the U.S. Postal Service

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Absentee voters have other options to send in their mail-in ballots than the U.S. Postal Service

News

Voters have alternatives to mailing in their ballot

Updated: 16 hours ago
With likely mail-in ballot delays, voters might need to turn to other options

News

FCCA starts off the school year with some face to face learning

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
FCCA starts off their balanced school year with both virtual and face-to-face learning.

Politics

Michigan’s lieutenant governor discusses Whitmer’s Democratic convention speech

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dawn Jones
Gilchrist said Michigan can expect Whitmer to deliver an address highlighting the issues that she believes are most important to people when it comes to governing and winning the White House.

News

Michigan lieutenant governor shares thoughts on Whitmer's convention speech

Updated: 17 hours ago

Back To School

More families turning to homeschooling during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
As many districts continue to adapt their back to school plans, some families are turning to homeschooling as an option.