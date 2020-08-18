Flint City Council votes unanimously to approve appointing Terence Green as chief of police

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/17/2020) - The city of Flint just got one big step closer to employing its newest police chief.

Flint City Council voted unanimously to approve Mayor Neeley’s appointment on Monday night.

“Everybody respects Chief Green. Everybody,” Council Vice President Maurice Davis said of Terence Green.

The Mount Morris Township Police Chief has made a name for himself in Genesee County. He’s known as a veteran police officer, a commander of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department drug enforcement team, and a Flintstone with an everlasting love for the city, hoping to replace crime with peace.

“Chief Green brings to the table more comfort, and that way, it’s not where you live. It’s how you live. He will be the perfect example of how to do community policing in a community diverse as Flint,” Davis said.

City Council Vice President Maurice Davis says he’s known Green for several years through many interactions at the Back to the Bricks tune up parties in Beecher.

Some council members had similar exchanges while others have not yet met.

“I don’t know you, but I’m looking forward to partnering with you. I was telling someone that I’ve admired your work from afar,” Council President Monica Galloway said to Green during Monday night’s meeting.

ABC12 spoke with Council President Monica Galloway and she says she has heard very positive things about Chief Green, and it sounds like he’ll be a great asset to the city.

Vice President Davis says he hopes their new police chief will bring council together.

“Now that we have a new morale boost over in the Flint Police Department, Council can come on board, so we can quit bickering and do more of the city business along in harmony and unison with the administration,” Davis said.

That happened Monday night as they voted unanimously, eight to zero approving Green’s appointment as Flint’s next police chief.

“It’s time now to get the job done. The city deserves it, especially with the climate of the elections coming. Let’s work together to move this city forward, and with the asset we have in Chief Terence Green, I’m sure we should do that,” Davis said.

The city says Green is expecting to begin in his new role on September 1st.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.