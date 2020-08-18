Advertisement

Goodyear employee says new zero-tolerance policy is discriminatory

By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Goodyear employee says the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.

A photo seen circulating on social media shows a slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what’s acceptable and what isn’t acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.

Under acceptable: Black Lives Matter (BLM), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride.

Listed as unacceptable: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, Political Affiliated Slogans or Material.

Slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.
Slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.(Photo submitted to WIBW)

According to the employee who took the photo of the slide, it was presented at the Topeka plant by an area manager and says the slide came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio.

"If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I'm not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone's not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that's discriminatory," said the employee under the agreement of anonymity due to fears they could lose their job. "If we're talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it's discrimination."

13 NEWS has reached out to Goodyear about the slide. The company has not responded to our requests for comment.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Genesee Co. Sheriff’s deputy discusses decision to avoid lethal force after stabbing

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The man accused of stabbing the deputy has a history of mental illness. A local Judge is hopeful this case sheds light on the need for long term facilities in the state.

Crime

Man arrested in theft of guns from Lapeer County outdoors sports shop

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Detectives believe three men broke into the store late last week in Brown City.

News

Mid michigan universities not holding back return to learn plans despite recent outbreaks at other schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Two mid Michigan universities say they will be moving forward with their return to learn plans, and have the necessary protocols in place should an outbreak occur.

State

Wisconsin man dies after fall from Upper Peninsula waterfall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Troopers arriving on the scene located the man in the water. He was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Back To School

Kettering University welcomed students back 6 weeks ago, only 3 people have tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The university is already ahead of the game. They welcomed students back 6 weeks ago for either in person learning or virtual learning.

Latest News

State

Whitmer applies for $300 a week in additional unemployment pay for workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She applied for an additional $300 per week for unemployed Michigan workers retroactive to Aug. 1.

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases remain down by nearly 50% from last week as testing slows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 477 newly confirmed cases of the illness and 15 deaths on Tuesday.

News

Residents treated for smoke inhalation after early morning fire at Country Club Apartments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Multiple residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, but no serious injuries were reported.

News

Flint, business group settle lawsuit over boy’s handcuffing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The Flint boy, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, had kicked a cart and was running on bleachers when police were called.

National

Trump administration dramatically increases hunting, fishing opportunities on federal land

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt called it the largest expansion of hunting and fishing by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Coronavirus

More stringent gathering limits in place near Michigan State University this fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The order was crafted to cut down on large house parties common around MSU, which can allow coronavirus to spread more easily, she said.