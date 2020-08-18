Advertisement

Grand Blanc High School cheerleading team hoping to cheer for the soccer team

By Regan Blissett
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Grand Blanc Twp., Mich. (WJRT) - (8/18/2020)

As we first reported last week, high school football has been pushed to the spring. Not only does that impact players but also the athletes that cheer them on!

The Grand Blanc High School Cheerleading team should be flipping on the football sidelines this year. Instead, they are proposing to cheer on a different sport.

Christina Swansey, head coach for the Grand Blanc High School cheerleading team says the team has been rolling with the punches over the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the procedures they have had to adapt to.

Although the football stands will be empty this fall season, the cheerleaders are moving to a sideline they’ve never been before.”We just decided to switch gears and we proposed to be able to cheer for soccer and it’s not forever, it’s just for now and we will still have the opportunity to cheer for our football team in the spring,” said Swansey.

Cheering for soccer isn’t typical but the Grand Blanc High School varsity soccer coach, Greg Kehler, is on board.

“I think it’s a great idea. I mean, I’ve watched them, I go to football games, I go to basketball games where they perform. They’re exceptional athletes and I think it’s a great idea,” said Kehler.

Swansey added, “We’re really blessed with a great soccer program here, so we’re excited to have a different opportunity because I’ve coached for quite a while and I can say that I’ve never had to cheer for soccer so I’m excited.”

The change in how the team cheers for soccer won’t be too drastic except for altering some of their chants to fit cheering for soccer.

Also, the MHSAA will be putting out guidelines for the cheerleaders tomorrow on what they can and cannot do. For right now, it means having their temperature checked before practice and social distancing.

The team is not allowed to stunt so instead they are doing a lot of conditioning, drills, and workouts. Swansey says their athlete’s safety is a top priority and they hope to continue practicing to build momentum for their competitive season beginning in November.

Earlier this year, the cheerleading team placed third at state finals.

The MHSAA says it will have a final decision on competition for boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball and Lower Peninsula swimming and diving by Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

