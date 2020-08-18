Kettering University welcomed students back 6 weeks ago, only 3 people have tested positive for COVID-19

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Right now, Kettering University is in their Summer term. The question now is how the Fall term will look once it begins in October.

The university is already ahead of the game. They welcomed students back 6 weeks ago for either in person learning or virtual learning.

“I wasn’t sure how Kettering was going to handle it or how it was going to go, but they’ve been keeping us updated every week. They still try to keep campus a little bit alive for as much as they can, but also taking safe precautions,” said freshman Angel Najjar.

University staff said the school is in a unique position in relation to COVID-19. At any given time, half the student population which is about 2,000 is doing CO-OP while the other half is on campus in class. Come the end of the term, they rotate.

“We just finished our fifth week, which is our midterm exam week, so definitely stressful trying to make sure you’re staying on top of all your classes, doing all the work that needs to be done and studying for exams,” Najjar added.

The university said they’re pleased with how responsible students have been with wearing masks and socially distancing. They also said transparency and communication has been paramount. The private university has had three total positive COVID-19 cases since testing began back in June.

“It’s been kind of a bummer because all the older students just keep saying and talking about what we’ve been missing, and just comparing everything to last year,” said freshman Dominic Mucciante.

Kettering University expects to roll out their fall 2020 plans within the next couple weeks.

The fall term begins October 5.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.